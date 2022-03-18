Telecom dept highlights India's success in Information and Communications Technologies

The Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization CTO organized an online event titled "Digital Transformation Center Stage (DTCS)-India".

The event was organized to showcase and highlight the successes of India in effective Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) adoption to encourage CTO member countries for adopting transformative digital solutions, as per a press release issued by the ministry.

India is a member country of the CTO which comprises 33 countries as its members, according to the ministry.

In the event, the success stories of Aadhar (unique digital identifier) and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system which are significant elements of the Digital India Programme were shared with representatives of CTO member countries.

UIDAI made a presentation on Aadhar and highlighted its features such as 1.26 Bn live Aadhar, 68+ Bn authentications, its support in financial inclusion, Aadhar-enabled Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and its other use-cases.

In addition, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) made a presentation on UPI System benefiting consumers, banks, fintech, and merchants and highlighted its features such as 4.52 Bn transactions in the month of February 2022 along with its other use-cases.

The Department of Telecommunications thanked the CTO and its members; and proposed to provide support to them in their similar efforts and adoption of these solutions for empowering citizens.

Meanwhile, the CTO and member countries appreciated India for sharing these success stories with them.

( With inputs from ANI )

