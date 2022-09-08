Temple vandalised in Lucknow, accused held

Lucknow, Sep 8 Lucknow Police arrested Taufeeq, who broke an idol in Hanuman temple in the city's Chowk area.

Taufeeq was arrested from the spot.

The accused is originally a resident of Sitapur and lives in a rented house in Lucknow.

According to police, the accused was in an inebriated state when he broke the idol. The police reached the spot after the devotees raised an alarm and caught him.

The young man entered the temple with a brick in his hand.

ACP Chowk I.P. Singh said that a youth had entered the temple premises in a state of intoxication and there he tried to damage the idol of Goddess Kali.

A case has been registered against the accused Taufeeq and he has been sent to jail.

