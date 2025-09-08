Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Searches Underway at Multiple Locations in 5 States, Including Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, Officials told the news agency ANI on Monday morning, September 8.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: Army Jawan Injured In Gunfight With Terrorist in Guddar Forest.

The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said. The searches are being carried out at eight places in Bihar; one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; two in Uttar Pradesh; and nine in J&K.

The searches are being carried out at eight places in Bihar; one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; two in Uttar Pradesh; and nine in J&K. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are underway in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials. Further details are awaited.