Terror funding case: Khurram Parvez, others remanded to NIA custody

New Delhi, Feb 21 A Delhi court on Monday remanded Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who was arrested last year in an alleged terror funding case, to NIA custody till February 25 along with two other accused persons in the case.

Special NIA Judge Parveen Singh, also allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the custody of other accused Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch for four more days.

According to the case, Khurram Parvez who through his organisation called Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) allegedly worked as a Pakistani conduit for close to two decades, aiding in recruiting local Kashmiris as militants and financing them.

After combing through heaps of incriminating evidence, the NIA, the agency responsible for probing terrorist activities in India, arrested Khurram Parvez on November 22, 2021. The arrest followed day-long search at his house and the JKCCS office in Srinagar, according to the probe agency.

Recently, a city court had extended the judicial custody of Parvez and two others, Arshid Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad Kataria, by 40 more days. As alleged, they were part of the network of overground workers who gathered intelligence on probable terror targets and security installations. Some of them received funds from different people from several States, as alleged.

