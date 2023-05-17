Terror funding case: NIA raids in MP's Bhind, man arrested

Bhopal, May 17 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind in connection with the terror funding case and detained a person for interrogation, officials said here.

According to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, NIA's raid was the part of investigation following the arrest of 11 members of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir last week.

NIA has also carried out searches at more than 100 locations in six states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand over alleged links to terror funding.

The arrested person has been identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Bhind district. Police claimed action was taken after a series of foreign currency transactions were found in Narendra and his son Jitendra Singh's bank accounts.

During preliminary investigation, police claimed to have found that Narendra's nephew is working abroad and the money he received in his bank account was sent by him.

"NIA has detained one person for further interrogation. The arrested person is the driver and therefore trying to find out the sources of massive money received from foreign bank accounts. Further investigation is underway," Mishra told .

The anti-terror agency in close coordination with state police forces conducted raids on the premises and other places linked to suspects. The raids are underway, he further added.

Notably, NIA has become highly active in the state since last month.

On Tuesday, the officials conducted searches at the residence of a former SIMI activist Abdul Raqib Qureshi, in Khandwa, on suspicion of his links to the terrorist organisation IS.

Similarly, last week, the probe agency conducted raids in Bhopal and Chhindwara and arrested 11 activists of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor