"Terrorism not yet over in J-K, but declining fast": DGP Dilbag Singh

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 : Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that terrorism is not over in the Union Territory yet, but it is "declining fastly".

"Terrorism is not over in J-K but it is declining fastly. It has declined to an all-time low," DGP Singh said while speaking to reporters in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

He further said that not only the number of Pakist terrorists are at an all-time low.

"The local youth who were pushed towards militancy and now, they have returned to the mainstream after leaving that path," he added.

He also said that efforts are being made by the security forces to control the terrorism in the Union Territory.

On the issue of dropping of weapons and drugs by drones sent by Pakistan, the DGP said that the security forces have taken many counter-measures to stop such incidents and continuous efforts are being made to eliminate remaining terrorists and tackle weapon dropping by drones in J-K.

"The drone activity has decreased, but it is still on. Hundreds of such weapons have been seized, quintals of drugs have also been seized, and police and security forces have achieved many successes on that front," he said adding that the endeavour of the forces is to stop such smuggling and action is being taken in this regard.

The DGP said the police have launched a special drive against drugs in every range and district of the union territory.

"Action is being taken against those involved in the narcotics trade. We have foiled all bids and seized huge quantities of arms, and narcotics.

We have achieved many successes at the borders where drugs are dumped," he said.

Singh also said that a massive campaign had been launched to eliminate the drug menace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor