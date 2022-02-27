Terrorist arrested in J&K's Anantnag
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2022 08:57 PM2022-02-27T20:57:03+5:302022-02-27T21:05:23+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 27 An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by J&K Police in Anantnag ...
Srinagar, Feb 27 An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by J&K Police in Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.
Police said during that surprise checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, and he was apprehended by the alert police party.
He has been identified as Shahid Thoker, resident of Nossipora Keegam, Shopian. Incriminating materials and a pistol was recovered from his possession.
"As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorised terrorist as he had recently joined the terror fold of proscribed terror outfit LeT," police said.
A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app