Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter identified

Srinagar, Dec 26 A terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district has been identified as Faheem Bhat who was involved in the murder of a policeman, officials said on Sunday.

"Neutralised terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora Anantnag. He had recently joined the ISJK terror outfit and was involved in killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," the police said.

The firefight took place on Saturday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Srigufwara area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Also on Saturday, four terrorists were killed in two separated security operations in Tral area of Awantipora and Shopian.

