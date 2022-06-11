Terrorist killed in encounter at Pulwama in J&K

Srinagar, June 11 One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces at Drabgam area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

This is the second encounter on a single day in Kashmir. Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

There have been a series of anti terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

