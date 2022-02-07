Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

One terrorist was neutralised in an ongoing encounter at Nambal area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said police.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor