Terrorist killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, May 13 One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Brar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, officials said on Friday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation in progress," a police officer said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

