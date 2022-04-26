Terrorists hurl grenade at police party in J-K's Anantnag, no casualties

Terrorists lobbed a grenade on the police party in Anantnag on Monday evening.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbhara in the Anantnag district. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in the Union Territory, one hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were arrested in Awantipora by Police and security forces on Monday.

According to police and security forces, they were planning to target outside labourers.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town. The arrested person was promised to be recruited as a terrorist after the execution of the attack.

The technical surveillance by police and swift action by the joint team not only led to the arrest of the hybrid terrorist and his accomplice but also prevented terror incidents and saved precious lives of innocent civilians, the police said.

A case was registered at the Pampore police station and an investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

