Tesla Model Y: Is It Cheaper in the US & China Than in India? Full Price Comparison Inside

With the opening of its first showroom today in Mumbai's BKC complex, Elon Musk's Tesla has formally joined the Indian electric vehicle market. On Tuesday, Tesla announced on its website that the Model Y electric SUV would be available for a starting price of Rs 60 lakh. The Model Y with rear-wheel drive costs Rs 60 lakh, while the long-range model costs Rs 68 lakh, according to Tesla's India price list. These rates are steeper compared to US, China and Germany rates. The Model Y starts at $44,990 (about Rs 37.5 lakh) in the US, China (¥263,500 or Rs 29.9 lakh), and Germany (€45,970 or Rs 45.6 lakh).

The Tesla Model Y exhibits a large disparity in pricing across important markets. The Model Y is the most reasonably priced model in China, one of Tesla's biggest markets, with a starting price of about Rs 29.9 lakh. The base model costs about Rs 37.5 lakh in the United States. However, the same Model Y starts at a high Rs 60 lakh, which is almost twice the price in China, in India, where Tesla is making its much anticipated debut. This price discrepancy emphasises the financial difficulties Tesla encounters in India, which are mostly brought on by hefty import taxes and a dearth of domestic production.

With the Model Y as its primary vehicle, Tesla is making its debut in India at a time when its sales in China and Europe are declining. Reports state that the corporation has already shipped its first shipment of rear-wheel drive SUVs, the Model Y, from its China production to India. Additionally, the firm has stated that before deliveries start, superchargers will be installed in India. It will first concentrate on Delhi and Mumbai.

The company's website states that the Model Y will be available in two variants: Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive and Rear-Wheel Drive. With a 500 mile range, the Rear-Wheel Drive can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 59 seconds. With a 622 km range, the Long Range Rear-Wheel can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. A 15.4-inch front-row touch screen, nine speakers, and second-generation suspension noise reduction hardware will be standard on both variants.

The Tesla Model Y will come with two interior trim options and seven exterior colour options in India. The car also has a fixed glass roof, a motorised tailboard, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, a 15.4-inch touchscreen screen in front, an 8-inch display for the backseaters and 19-inch crossflow wheels.