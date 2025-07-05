Thai Lion Air Flight From Bangkok Carrying 151 Passengers Lands at Kolkata Airport Due to Technical Snag

Thai Lion Air Flight From Bangkok Carrying 151 Passengers Lands at Kolkata Airport Due to Technical Snag

A Thai Lion Air flight scheduled to depart from Kolkata to Bangkok was cancelled on Saturday, July 4. A technical issue forced the aircraft to return to the bay shortly after pushback. The incident involved flight TLM-243, which was carrying 130 passengers back to Bangkok.

Earlier, the inbound flight TLM-242 from Bangkok had landed safely at Kolkata Airport with 151 passengers on board. However, as the return leg prepared for departure, the crew detected a technical problem, prompting the aircraft to return and parking bay at stand 34 for further inspection.

Airport authorities and airline staff swiftly arranged hotel accommodations for all 130 affected passengers. As of today, the flight remains cancelled.

