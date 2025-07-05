Thai Lion Air Flight From Bangkok Carrying 151 Passengers Lands at Kolkata Airport Due to Technical Snag

A Thai Lion Air flight scheduled to depart from Kolkata to Bangkok was cancelled on Saturday, July 4. A technical issue forced the aircraft to return to the bay shortly after pushback. The incident involved flight TLM-243, which was carrying 130 passengers back to Bangkok.

Earlier, the inbound flight TLM-242 from Bangkok had landed safely at Kolkata Airport with 151 passengers on board. However, as the return leg prepared for departure, the crew detected a technical problem, prompting the aircraft to return and parking bay at stand 34 for further inspection.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Thai Lion Air flight TLM 242 from Bangkok with 151 passengers landed at Kolkata Airport. After pushback, the return flight TLM 243 reported a technical issue and returned to bay, parking at stand 34. All 130 outbound passengers were accommodated in hotels.… pic.twitter.com/fSCTCUlUuD — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2025

Airport authorities and airline staff swiftly arranged hotel accommodations for all 130 affected passengers. As of today, the flight remains cancelled.