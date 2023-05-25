Thanjavur liquor deaths: Police probing call details of deceased cabbie, murder angle investigated

Chennai, May 25 A Tamil Nadu Police team, probing the death of two people after drinking liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor outlet in Thanjavur, is studying the call details of the deceased cab driver Vivek.

The team is also looking whether any Tasmac employee was involved in lacing the liquor with cyanide, the presence of which was found in the viscera of the deceased Vivek and labourer Kuppusamy.

According to sources in the investigation team, someone who is an insider would have laced the liquor that Vivek bought with the deadly poison and the involvement of a goldsmith is not ruled out.

A source told that the team has some suspects in mind but is unable to connect the dots and is probing various angles to bring out a conclusion.

The Call Data Record (CDR) of the cab driver is being scrutinised using the support of the Cyber wing of the state police. The police are suspecting the role of a woman who was his acquaintance.

The CCTV camera in the Tasmac outlet at Thanjvur from where Vivek bought liquor is not functioning. The police team have almost concluded that daily wage labourer Kuppusamy, who also died along with Vivek, had consumed liquor form the leftover bottle of Vivek without knowledge of cyanide being laced in it.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu is directly monitoring the case with the police officers who are in the investigation team.

