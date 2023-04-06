"Thanks to Madhavpur Mela": PM Modi underlines cultural synergy between Gujarat, northeast

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the great cultural synergy between Gujarat and the northeast and credited the 'Madhavpur Mela' for the same.

Responding to a tweet thread by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about Madhavpur Mela, the Prime Minister, on Wednesday, tweeted, "Great cultural synergy between Gujarat and the Northeast thanks to the Madhavpur Mela."

Assam CM Sarma attended the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Madhavpur village.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM said, "It was an exhilarating experience to attend the closing ceremony of the Madhavpur Mela."

"This ancient utsav is one of the finest mfestations of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, a vision reiterated by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to strengthen national integration," he said.

"The Madhavpur Mela celebrates the wedding between Bhagwan Krishna and Devi Rukmini, who came here from the North East to marry Shri Dwarakadhish. Every year this weeklong mela begins on Ram Navami and culminates with 'samaiya' - a ritual to welcome the groom & bride," Sarma said.

"During this mela, Madhavpur turns into a melting pot of West & East Indian cultures. All rituals of marriage are observed and on last day, Shri Krishna's murti is taken on a chariot to the wedding venue. I and other NE dignitaries joined as Gharati, or the bride's side," he said.

"While all religious rituals are followed, people have also evolved this mela to display the vibrant cultural trail of art, dance, music, poetry and folk drama from 9 states. There is an informative visual exhibition & venue for artisans to sell their products, he added.

"Bharat has been united by a civilisational thread since time immemorial. Be it the journey of Devi Rukmini from East to West or that of Bhagwan Ram from North to South or that of Adi Shankaracharya to all four corners of Bharat," Sarma said in a series of tweets.

