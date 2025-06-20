"The 90s Forced Biharis to Flee Their Homes": Chirag Paswan Hits Back at Tejashwi Yadav Remarks (Watch Video)

Ahead of assembly election PM Modi visited Bihar on Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made sharp attack on the BJP and the state administration. Accusing the government of misusing state machinery, Yadav claimed that officials were instructed to gather people for the PM's rally, alleging that the turnout was artificially managed. While talking to media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The administration was deployed to gather the crowd. The people have been brought forcefully... Did this used to happen before 2005, when the only job officials had was to gather crowds? PM Modi or CM Nitish Kumar are not mass leaders. Lakhs of people will gather if Lalu Ji simply stands on the road."

"People used to gather for the previous leaders just through word of mouth. They (BJP) have been spending the Bihar government's money for so many days, still there is no crowd, hence, the officials were deployed for it. This is the truth...", Said Tejashwi.

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "The 90s decade proves who misused the public money. The 90s were a decade in which the people of Bihar had to leave their homes, villages, and businesses and leave Bihar. Gradually, reverse migration has started in Bihar. Around 25 lakh people have returned to Bihar after COVID-19... This is a double-engine government, not a jungle-raj..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 22 major development projects worth Rs 5,736 crore in Bihar on Friday. He arrived in Bihar’s Siwan district amid tight security and grand public enthusiasm. A public meeting was held at Jasoli, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union Ministers were also present. Speaking at the rally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that multiple crore projects are being launched or inaugurated, which include two new train services and several infrastructure, sanitation, and energy initiatives.

“The Central Government has done a lot of work for Bihar. The projects inaugurated today will give a big boost to the state’s development,” CM Nitish Kumar said. The CM praised PM Modi’s leadership, saying: “In the past, people could not even step out of their homes in the evening. Today, Bihar is progressing. We have worked hard for women's upliftment and given them reservations. The Centre’s decision to conduct a caste-based census is historic. Bihar will not lag behind anymore.” PM Modi arrived via Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) and held a roadshow in an open jeep en route to the venue.