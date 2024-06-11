The Bannerghatta Biological Park To Open the Country’s Largest and Third Leopard Safari in the State

To boost tourism in Karnataka, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is introducing a new leopard safari. After several years of delay, this safari would be an addition to the existing lion and tiger safari. The proposal to set up a safari at a cost of Rs. 1 crore was first mooted back in 2012, as part of a master plan envisaged for the overall development of BBP. But due to lack of funds and government change delayed this project for almost a decade. Currently, the park has 70 leopards of which 12 will be released into the open enclosure of 50 acres. Surya Sen, Executive Director BBP said that safety barriers will be installed around the enclosure and officials will consistently monitor the animals. He said that the safari area is secured with high-rise fencing. BBP Officials also informed that the rescued leopards in and around Bengaluru will be rehabilitated in the safari area.

In this series, to display freshwater and saltwater fish the state zoo authority has also given a nod to the construction of aquariums. This initiative to develop aquariums in BBP will be conducted in public private partnership (PPP) Model. Between the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Karanji Lake in Mysuru an aquarium will be made. In the board meeting of Karnataka Zoo Authority chaired by Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B.Khandre several significant decisions were taken. Khandre directed officials to adopt innovative measures for attracting tourists and generating revenue.

In this vein, seeing the declining population of vultures and conserving them, the board approved a proposal to allow the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at the Bannerghatta National Park to operate as a satellite centre of the BBP. This centre is part of a nationwide effort. Among many decisions taken by the board, it was decided that the Adumalleshwara Mini Zoo, Chitradurga will avail the services of local veterinarians. Also, approval was given to the proposal to extend health benefits to 153 personnel hired by the BBP.