The CD Factory Has Closed and the Muda Factory Has Started: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that behind the revelation of the land allotment scam in Muda, Congress is behind it. Why was the scam not exposed earlier, Why now. The person who thinks that the CM’s post is reserved for him is behind the MUDA scam exposure, HDK indirectly referred to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Kumaraswamy has made a serious allegation.

Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Mysore for the first time after becoming Union Minister, went to Chamundi Hill today and offered a special pooja to Sri Chamundeshwari Devi. Speaking to the media, he asked how has the scandal now come to light, is there a role of those who put a towel on the CM's chair behind this. He sarcastically said that the CD factory has closed and the Muda factory has started. BJP is fighting against illegality. “The BJP leaders are protesting and demanding justice. But, the Congress leaders are behind its exposure, Kumaraswamy added. But Kumaraswamy, who exploded the bombshell that the Congress is aiding and abetting the scandal to come out, said, "I have information about this. I also know how CM Siddaramaiah's wife got 14 sites. Now 62 crores for their land. Kumaraswamy challenged the CM to give compensation to the farmers who have lost their land and are standing on the streets.

He said that compensation should be given. Even though land has been acquired in many places in the name of development, those farmers are still wandering in the streets. Those farmers have become landless and jobless. Kumaraswamy said that the CM’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna has now become an MLA. Ponnanna is indebted to the CM. So, he speaks in length, in defence of the CM and gives the idea to seek compensation to counter the allegation,” he said. Kumaraswamy said it is not right to do politics in connection with Janata Darshana by MPs, because it is held to help the people.