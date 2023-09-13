The Federation of Pvt Transporters called off the strike after the Minister’s word of assurance

After agreeing to fulfill 27 out of 30 demands of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association (which represents 32 organizations) by Transport Minister B. Ramalinga Reddy, the one-day strike was called off on Monday afternoon at 2:30 pm in Bengaluru.

Thousands of protesters marched from the city’s Sangolli Rayana Circle to Freedom Park. Reddy told the media the federation has put 27 demands including cancelling the women’s free bus travel scheme, banning bike taxis, etc. He said that a few demands would immediately be fulfilled but some others would take time and decisions would be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister and the concerned departments.

S.Natraj Sharma the federation President said, “We have agreed to withdraw the strike. But we want the government to give a written assurance otherwise we will stage an indefinite hunger strike in front of the transport department.” Sharma said, “A few of our demands can only be decided based on court verdict and that will take time. Understanding this we will wait until the government gives a promise in the form of a proceeding.” During the bandh, a few incidents of violence were also reported where vehicles that defied the bandh call saw violent attacks by the protesters.

In all this, without autos, cabs, and private buses thousands of commuters, and citizens faced challenges in the morning. Airport passengers struggled to find a ride. While travelling back from the Airport by Vayu Vajra BMTC Bus, Former Indian Cricketer Anil Kumble posted a picture on his X handle with the caption, “BMTC trip back home today from the airport.’