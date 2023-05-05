The Kerala Story' screening cancelled in several Kerala theatres

Screenings of The Kerala Story have been cancelled by some theatres in Kerala, sources say. Some people who had booked tickets have received messages communicating the cancellation, sources said adding that official reason for the cancellation is awaited. Directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Shah, with Adah Sharma playing the lead, The Kerala Story has triggered controversy in Kerala and beyond for its premise. The film is said to revolve around the lives of some women in Kerala and them going on to join the Islamic State, a radical terror group. The film is scheduled to release on Friday.

The Kerala Story made headlines through Thursday after the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court refused to entertain pleas seeking stay on the release of the films. A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud rejected a plea on Thursday that sought to challenge the certification granted to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "Think about the producer, think about the actors," the court was quoted saying. "You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark," the court further said.The Supreme Court bench further asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum on the issue adding that the resort to Article 32 to rush directly to the SC on everything is unwarranted.

Kerala Chief Minister also slammed the movie over the claim of 32,000 women conversion. Despite the criticism, the filmmakers including its producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have claimed that the movie is based on a true story.Earlier, a Muslim body announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the individual who proves the “allegations” levelled in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’, which portrays the story of 32,000 women who disappeared from the state and joined extremist organisation ISIS, thus stoking a political row.