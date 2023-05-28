"The resolve is clear..." Akhand Bharat mural in new Parliament

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the mural in the new Parliament building representing the map of ancient India shows the "resolve" for an Akhand Bharat.

"The resolve is clear - Akhand Bharat," Joshi said while taking to Twitter.

Important kingdoms and ancient cities have been marked in the mural showing ancient India till Taxila or Takshashila, currently in Pakistan was part of India.

"It is a symbol of the vitality of our proud great civilisation," the Karnataka BJP said on its Twitter handle sharing photographs of the artworks inside the new Parliament House and thanking Prime Minister for the decision.

Akhand Bharat concept refers to the undivided India whose geographical area included present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand.

PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that witnessed a multi-faith prayer.

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new building represents the idea of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Notably, in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It has only been 75 days of the Modi government. This government has done what the other governments have not done even in their five years term. It (scrapping of Article 370) was a major achievement of the Modi government. It was the dream of Sardar Patel to see 'Akhand Bharat' but Article 370 was a hurdle in its way."

