‘Their love is immortal, others is love jihad’: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP on interfaith relationships

Pune, Oct 4 Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused the BJP of weaponising social issues for political and electoral gains while completely ignoring the real governance failures.

“If BJP does it, it's immortal love; if others do, it's love jihad. How is that fair?” said Thackeray while addressing a press conference, blaming the BJP for its double standards on interfaith relationships.

He also slammed the BJP for selective Hindutva and accused it of promoting division between Hindus and Muslims only when it suits polls, but abandoning it for power alliances.

“We were criticised for going with Congress. Are Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu pro-Hindutva? BJP distributed Saugat-e-Modi kits to 32 lakh Muslims, and still, they claim to be pro-Hindutva. So if BJP distributes Saugat-e-Modi, it is immortal love; if others do, it is love jihad,” he reiterated.

Thackeray also criticised the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, claiming that the RSS’s sins from its 100-year history are now "stuck in the country's neck." He further alleged the BJP, which is RSS's political wing, is turning India into a "Hindu Pakistan" by prioritising authoritarian control over inclusive growth.

He questioned if Bhagwat is "happy with the poisonous fruits" (BJP) from RSS's century-long efforts.

Thackeray strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government for neglecting and sidelining Maharashtra’s crisis arising due to heavy rains and floods.

He alleged that PM Modi, while eyeing the Bihar elections, announced Rs 10,000 for Bihar women but completely ignored the natural disaster hit farmers.

He demanded the complete crop loan waiver and the financial aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to be provided to farmers immediately to rebuild them.

He alleged that there is no connection between the BJP and good governance, alleging that there has been rampant loot in various institutions, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He declared that after victory in the upcoming BMC elections, the party will release a white paper exposing the BJP’s corruption.

Thackeray reiterated his support for the climate change activist Sonam Wangchuk and slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for his arrest. He also criticised the BJP for branding Sonam Wangchuk “anti-national.”

Thackeray claimed that he and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have come together to stay together for Marathi pride in future too, while strongly hinting at their alliance in the ensuing BMC elections.

On local elections, he stated, "Whoever wants to fight separately can, but we will move unitedly with MVA partners - Congress, NCP - in Pune and beyond."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor