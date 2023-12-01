There has been a major perception change about India globally: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kochi, Dec 1 Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday said there has been a major perception change about India globally, and emphasised how people in Kerala, including minority communities, are aligning their mindsets with the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In 2014, when PM Narendra Modi inherited a shattered economy, India was governed by a corrupt regime. There was a common global perception that large democracies like India would be dysfunctional, and nobody believed that democracy would work in our country. Another narrative was about how India would always remain poor and never become a developed country," said Chandrasekhar.

"However, today, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, moving up from being among the 'fragile five' nations in less than a decade. India as a nation is recognized as a global power to reckon with. There has been a perceptual change about India today, and even people in Kerala, including members of minority communities, are aligning their mindsets towards genuine development, skilling, and unprecedented opportunities for young Indians," the Minister said.

Chandrasekhar addressed the Sadbhavana - Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat event here organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation.

The event focused on the theme "Contribution and Empowerment of India's Minority Communities and Institutions"

Later on Friday, the Minister also met Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of the Archdiocese of Trissur.

The Minister also interacted with students in Trissur to understand and address their academic and non-academic challenges.

