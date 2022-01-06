There should be no complacency over PM's security, controversy unfortunate: HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday termed the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security as "unfortunate" and said that there should no complacency when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India.

His statement comes after the Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for at least 20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters.

The JD(S) National President also said that there is a need to learn from the past.

"It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past," the former prime minister tweeted on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

