There'll be significant improvement in education if kids of Bihar ministers study in govt schools only: Manjhi

Patna, Jan 4 Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday said if Bihar Additional Chief Secretary K. K. Pathak makes it mandatory for children of state ministers, government employees to study in government schools, then there would be significant improvement in the field of education.

Taking to X, Manjhi posted: "The education department and its additional chief secretary KK Pathak has taken a number of initiatives to enhance the quality of education in the government schools including recruitment teachers and making them accountable for results... but if he does one more thing, then there will be significant improvement in the field of education. It will take when the children of peon to officers, MLAs MLCs, ministers and other public representatives will only study in government schools."

Earlier a demand was made under which it was sought that government employees, officers, ministers and public representatives should visit government hospitals and not private hospitals, but it was not met.

