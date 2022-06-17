'They would form gangs, might get involved in criminal activities': CM Bhupesh Baghel criticises 'Agnipath' scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the Central government on Friday over the Agnipath Scheme saying permanent recruitment should be conducted.

"Why are you not conducting permanent recruitment? You didn't recruit for two years. When a young man would return to his home after four years unemployed. Will you induct such a large number of people into the Police force? What will happen to those who don't get inducted?," said Chhattisgarh CM.

According to him, the government's intentions don't seem pure as after four years when they learn to operate guns, they might form gangs and get involved in criminal activities.

"They would have learnt to operate a gun. Where are you taking the society? Your intentions don't seem pure. If you leave the people in society in the middle, they would form gangs and they might get involved in criminal activities," said Baghel.

As many as 340 train services were affected on Friday due to youth's agitation against the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The Agnipath Scheme was launched by the Union Defence Ministry on Tuesday with the intent to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bringing about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces.

Expressing agitation against the scheme, the youth have come to the streets and staged protests against Agnipath which eventually turned violent in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Haryana.

All India Students' Association staged a protest against the Agnipath scheme in Delhi following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut some gates of ITO station, Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station and Jama Masjid Metro station for some time. Jama Masjid metro station was also closed for a brief period of time owing to the protests.

The Gurugram authorities on Friday imposed Section 144 in the district barring the gathering of more than four persons as a preemptive measure. "..it has been made to appear to me that crowd may assemble around the railway stations, bus stand, markets, National Highways, power grid and other places of Gurugram which may create obstruction, disturbance or interference of law and order," an order issued by district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav read.

After Thursday's protests in Haryana's Palwal, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in Fardiabad's Ballabhgarh for 24 hours.

The protests against the Centre's scheme continued for the third consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar.

In the Begusarai district, the agitated youth blocked the Rajbara Gumti road. The movement of trains was affected as agitating protestors chose to voice their concerns by sitting on the railway tracks. Roads were also blocked at many places. During the protest, a tire was burnt on the railway track. Students created a huge ruckus at Sahebpurkamal railway station in the district as well as arson and stone-pelting.

Lakhisarai district of Bihar also witnessed a similar furore. A huge group of protestors jointly marched in the district against the scheme by the Central government. During the protest, slogans were also raised against the Central government.

Meanwhile, a similar protest against the scheme was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Balia. A huge crowd gathered at Ballia Railway Station in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

On Wednesday also, aspirants staged protests at Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Buxar districts over the scheme, disrupting road and rail traffic movement.

( With inputs from ANI )

