Thieves return valuable idols after getting ‘nightmares’ from Balaji temple

A strange incident has taken place in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. Idols worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from Balaji Temple. Now the matter has taken a new turn. The stolen idols have been found outside the house of a mahant in Mahavirnagar, Manikpur. The idols were handed over to the police by the mahants. However, octagonal idols have not yet been found. On May 9, 16 idols of Ashta metal, copper and brass were stolen from the Balaji temple which has a history of hundreds of years. The thieves broke the lock of the temple and stole a 5 kg idol of Lord Rama, a bronze idol of Radhakrishna, idols of Balaji and Laddu Gopala along with cash and silverware, said Mahant Ram Balak Das. The priest's wife arrived in the morning to clean the temple. At that time, she noticed that the temple lock was broken and the idol was stolen.

News of the incident spread like wildfire in the area. Police then launched an investigation into the matter. The stolen idols were found outside the mahant's house on Saturday. While Mahant Ram Balak Das was going to feed the cows, he found a note. We haven't slept since the idol was stolen. Have nightmares So we are returning the idols. It was written in the letter that these idols should be installed in the temple. After reading the letter, Mahant Ram Balak Das started searching for the idol. They saw idols under the basket outside the house. The idols were kept in a sack. They found 12 bronze and copper idols. However, two octagonal idols were not found. The mahants informed the police about the discovery of the idol and handed over the idol to them.