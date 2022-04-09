Thieves steal 60-feet long-abandoned iron bridge in Bihar's Rohtas

In a bizarre incident in the Bikramganj subdivision area of Rohtas district, thieves stole nothing but a 60-feet long-abandoned iron bridge on Friday.

According to the police, the thieves arrived with JCBs, pickup vans, gas cutters, and vehicles, and in 3 days cut off the entire bridge and disappeared.

On the pretext of being departmental officers, they even took the help of the local departmental personnel and took it off in the broad daylight, said the police.

"Villagers informed that some people, posing as the officials of the Irrigation Department, came to the dilapidated and abandoned canal bridge and uprooted it entirely with the help of JCB machines and gas cutters," Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer (JE), Irrigation Department.

As the 60-feet long and 12-feet high bridge was gradually being stolen, its sudden disappearance shocked everyone.

"After realizing that they have been trapped, the departmental officers took to the Nasriganj police station and they have lodged a case against them," said Shamshi.

"Since such construction and repair tasks happen at a slow pace, the department would have generated a notice to inform us prior," quoting JE Yogendra, Shamsi added further.

The iron bridge was built over the Ara canal in Amiyavar in around 1972.

( With inputs from ANI )

