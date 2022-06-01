Third phase of Gunotsav in Assam begins, students demand 'bridge' to commute

Assam government observed the third phase of Gunotsav at the Kalardiya Lower Primary school in Assam's Nalbari on Wednesday.

Gunotsav is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

Its first and second phases were conducted from April 5 to April 7 and April 20 to April 22, respectively, with the intent to cover 46,251 Government, Provincialized and Tea Garden Managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

The third phase is likely to be concluded on June 4.

According to a school teacher, the students are compelled to reach to the school using boats, due to the non-availability of a bridge and have been regularly using boats to cross a tributary of the Brahmaputra river to reach their school, which was established in 2010, and thus putting their lives at risk.

"Parents send their child to school and they come by crossing water. The students use boats to cross a tributary to reach school and sometimes their parents also come along with them," said the teacher.

Urging the government for a bridge, a 9-year old girl student of the school said, "We are afraid to come to school this way. We appeal the government to please give us a bridge."

In a response to the appeal, Liladhar Das, Block Elementary Education Officer of Borkhetry toldthat the department is already aware about the condition.

"The school management committee has talked with the parents and boatmen and has asked them (boatmen) to help the students reach school. The Gunotsav in Nalbari district has started from today and we are trying to give all kinds of assistance to the school and students," Das said.

Notably, as many as 91 students from 11 districts of the state - Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong took part in in the third phase of Gunotsav.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor