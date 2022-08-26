Third Vande Bharat train, breaches 180kmph during trials in Rajasthan

Railways has started conducting oscillation trials of India’s locomotive-less train, known as Vande Bharat Express and Train 18, breached the 180 kmph speed limit during a test run on, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who shared the video on Twitter."VandeBharat-2 speed trial started between Kota-Nagda section at 120/130/150 & 180 Kmph," Ashwani Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.Vande Bharat will replace the current Shatabdi Express — a day train. Train 18 is capable of touching 200 kmph provided the rest of Indian Railways’ system such as tracks and signals permit.

#VandeBharat-2 speed trial started between Kota-Nagda section at 120/130/150 & 180 Kmph. pic.twitter.com/sPXKJVu7SI — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 26, 2022

With 16 coaches, the train will have the same passenger carrying capacity as that of the Shatabdi Express.It has aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both ends for quicker turn-around at destinations.The train sports an advanced regenerative braking system which saves power. The fully air-conditioned train offers better passenger comfort and safety, as all equipment are fixed under the carriage. According to Railways, after the completion of the trial run, its report will be sent to the Railway Safety Commissioner. Following the green signal from the Safety Commissioner, the new Vande Bharat Express train will start running on another new route. Vaishnaw said 75 Vande Express trains will link all parts of the country. Indian Railways is committed to roll out 75 Vande Bharat rakes by August 2023.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, had said 400 new energy efficient Vande Bharat trains will be introduced in three years.



