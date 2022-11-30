Thiruvananthapuram Mayor denies writing letter over Councillor appointments: Kerala govt in HC

The Kerala Government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has categorically denied that she has written any letter to the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Aanavoor Nagappan over appointments of municipal corporation's 295 temporary posts.

The government also submitted that "there was no material produced by the petitioner to prove the allegation against the Mayor. So far these letters concerned, whether there is an offence, that's the question."

The petition was filed by GS Sreekumar, former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the letter row.

The petition alleged that the act of nepotism of the Mayor and of the Councillors is very much against the oath taken by both of them at the time of swearing in as councillors in the Corporation.

The petitioner further contended that "for the past two years over a thousand appointments were made in this fashion by the Corporation and a detailed investigation into the matter is necessary. It is imminent that an enquiry needs to be initiated by an impartial authority who will not be fettered with the political high and mighty of the state."

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran had allegedly written to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary and demanded a priority list for appointing party members to 295 temporary posts in the municipal corporation.

( With inputs from ANI )

