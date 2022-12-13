"This bail order will be implemented on 11th day if..." Anil Deshmukh's lawyer

Advocate Inderpal Singh on Monday said that the bail orders of Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh would be implemented from the 11th day if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to present its case in ten days.

"The court has given 10 days time to the CBI to present its side, if the CBI does not present its role in 10 days, then this order will be implemented on the 11th day itself. We have got bail with certain conditions," Advocate Inderpal Singh said after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 crore extortion case.

The court has granted bail to the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. He is also required to submit his passport in court.

Sachin Waze is the dismissed Mumbai police officer who was granted bail by a sessions court here on November 18 in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to Anil Deshmukh.

However, Waze despite being granted bail will remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in other cases including the bomb scare incident near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

On the court's decision, Deshmukh's another lawyer, advocate Aniket Nikam said that they argued for his bail on the grounds of his deteriorating health and had also produced his health records before the Court.

"We argued on health grounds. His health was deteriorating and we produced his health records before the court... CBI said that they would go to the higher court against this order, the court allowed them and in that context, it stayed the order for 10 days," Advocate Aniket Nikam said.

Earlier, the CBI had opposed Deshmukh's bail plea after he moved the Bombay High Court on October 26 for bail in connection with the case after a special CBI court rejected Deshmukh's bail plea on October 21.

Rejecting the bail application of Anil Deshmukh, the CBI court had previously said that in this case, the statement of public witness Sachin Waze has been recorded by the CBI during the hearing of the bail application.

"It is clear from the statements of the witnesses that Anil Deshmukh is the main conspirator in this whole case. The charges against him are very serious. In such a situation, if he is granted bail, he can influence the case and the witnesses," the CBI court had said.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

