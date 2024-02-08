This is a blatant lie: Amit Malviya on RaGa's PM Modi is not an OBC claim

Today during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress, made a significant statement, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's classification as an Other Backward Class (OBC) member. Speaking at a public rally in Odisha as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Wayanad MP stated, "Whenever BJP workers approach you, convey one thing: our Prime Minister misled the entire country by claiming he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class; he belongs to the general caste. Inform this to every BJP worker."

In response to this accusation, Amit Malviya, the National Information & Technology Department in-charge of the BJP, rejected all of Rahul Gandhi's claims and countered by stating, "The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have opposed OBCs." Amit Malvia tweeted on x, formerly known as Twitter, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his caste classified as an OBC after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi. This is a blatant lie. PM Narendra Modi's caste was classified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full 2 years BEFORE he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat." He further alleged, "The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have been against OBCs."

Rahul Gandhi On PM Modi

During the rally, Gandhi stated, "PM Modi said in his speech that poor is the only caste in the country. We all know there is Dalit, Adivasi, backward class in the country. If there is only one caste in the country, why does he call himself an OBC?" He added, "Do you know How do I know that because he never hugged any OBC, He has never hold any farmer's hand."



Gandhi expressed his dismay at the Prime Minister's assertion that there is no caste but only poverty. He remarked, "It is shameful that the PM of this country claims that there is no caste but only poverty." Responding to Prime Minister Modi's recent rally in Durg where he emphasized serving the poor, Gandhi accused the BJP-led Centre of facilitating undue benefits for industrialists like Adani. He alleged, "What does Modi ji do? Give your land to Adani ji? Adani ji snatches your land...The money goes to America. It goes abroad. Adani ji gets benefits from that money. BJP leaders get it (money). The money is used for elections."