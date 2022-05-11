This police station is known to solemnise marriages

Prayagraj, May 11 This police station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district is now known more for arranging marriage and bringing estranged couples together, than in arresting criminals.

In the past four days, the policemen at Ghurpur police station have solemnised three marriages in the premises after helping couples resolve pre-marriage issues.

On Monday a 20-year-old woman Phoolkali approached the Ghurpur police to lodge a complaint against her boyfriend, Vikas Kumar, accusing him of retracting from the promise of marrying her.

Station House officer (SHO) Ghurpur, Chirag Jain summoned both the parties and helped them solve the dispute.

It was decided that the marriage would be solemnised in the temple located on the police station premises.

The policemen arranged for garlands, 'sindoor' (vermilion) and called a priest for rituals. Phoolkali's relatives thanked the police and distributed sweets.

This was the third such case in the last four days when policemen brokered peace between couples and made arrangements for their wedding in the police station's temple.

The marriage ceremonies of two couples were held on Saturday and Sunday.

Since January this year, the police have helped over a dozen couples resolve differences and tie the knot.

In all the three cases in the past one week, the couples were in a relationship for years and the boys were refusing to marry citing petty issues.

"In all the three cases, women had approached us to lodge FIR, but we decided to help them to settle the issues amicably," Jain said.

Senior Superintendent of Polie (SSP) Ajay Kumar said, "We are solving the problems of women under the state government's 'Mission Shakti' programme. In such cases, we are trying to reunite lovers. We have successfully reunited at least 50 couples under the 'pariwar paramarsh kendra' campaign. In all these cases, the couples had separated following disputes."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor