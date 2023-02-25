"Those who cannot respect woman governor, how will they respect half the population": CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lashed out at Samajwadi Party and termed the party as anti-women. "Those who cannot respect the Governor, the symbol of mother power, how will they respect half the population of the state?," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that in every state the constitutional head discusses the achievements of the government. This happens not only in UP but in the whole country. This is our parliamentary tradition. The opposition should have shown respect towards mother power. There is a house for agreeing and disagreeing with the government, but the opposition has tarnished the dignity of the house with its rude behaviour.

CM further said, "What message do we want to give to the country by raising slogans when a woman Governor is addressing the House? Those who cannot respect a governor, how can they be expected to respect half the population? His conduct came to the fore when the State Guest House scandal took place, his conduct also came to the fore when it was said that boys make mistakes."

He said that there is no such party which has not been in power in the state. But seeing the exploits of ththatosition, the public rejected them.

The CM said that the leader of the opposition party should blame his actions and not the public.

We should be proud of the achievements in which UP got the number one position. But the opposition takes pride in how to tell that UP is backward and sick. This is because they could not do anything when they were in power. Today, the government of double engine has put the schemes on the ground without any discrimination with speed. Every member should feel proud of the achievements of the state. But the opposition does not have the courage to accept the truth, he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out all the sectors in which the State is at the top position in the country.

Hitting out on the Opposition CM Yogi said, "It is easy to get power, but it is difficult to get wisdom. Power can be inherited, but wisdom cannot be inherited. The opposition has always divided people in the name of caste, creed, and religion. We talk about everyone's support, and everyone's development, and then the opposition talks about caste.

We talk about toilets, houses, employment, irrigation, farmer's produce, ease of doing business, and traditional enterprise, but the opposition only talks about caste, he said.

Recalling the SP regime, the Chief Minister said that then in the UPPSC examination, out of 86 posts of SDM, 56 people of a particular caste were recruited. Such people are talking about social justice today. It is not hidden from anyone that there was discrimination against the youth at that time. What used to happen in the Police Recruitment and Selection Commissions is not hidden from anyone.

CM Yogi further said, the opposition always looks for opportunities to create a new Mahabharata in the state.

"The opposition only works to mislead the public. Except for one special caste, the opposition does not even know about other castes.

He said that the opposition party would not know about Vantangiya, Kol, Sahariya, Dharu, Chero, and Buxa, these castes, only know about one caste. Not only this, but when we talk about national pride, Sardar Patel and national unity, then they glorify Jinnah. They do not see any difference between those who unite and those who break the nation.

Yogi's remark came while addressing the state Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor