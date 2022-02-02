Those who feed biscuits to dogs in presence of Assam leaders, then offer the same to them should be last to speak about political decency: Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "institutions of the country attacked" remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while reminding of an incident where the former "ignored him and was busy feeding dogs", Sarma on Wednesday said that those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of Assam leaders and then offer them the same, shouldn't speak about political decency.

Sarma's remarks came after Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha today stating that "institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea".

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote, "Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency."

"High command mindset is INC's be all and end all. The people of India know it well," the chief minister further said in a tweet.

Following the incident, Sarma had previously mocked the Wayanad MP by saying that he was grateful to Congress "prince" Rahul Gandhi for ignoring him, an insult which eventually led him to leave the party.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in parliament said, "There are two visions one is the union of states, the union of languages and the union of cultures. This is like a bouquet of flowers and no power in the world could challenge this bouquet. There is another vision of ruling by a stick by Centre. You people have no idea of history. Because every time it has been attempted, the stick to be broken and smashed. The result of the flawed vision of the centre is two Indias being created."

( With inputs from ANI )

