Thousands of RSS volunteers participate in Vijayadashami processions across Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completed 100 years of its journey and entered its 101st year. It was on this very day in 1925 that Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS.

To mark the foundation day, district-level Vijayadashami puja and Path Sanchalan programmes were organised across Delhi. Celebrations were held at 346 locations in the city, including Shastra Pujan (weapon worship) and path marches.

Thousands of volunteers, marching in full uniform to the beats of the traditional drums, participated enthusiastically, with many more volunteers managing the arrangements.

As the processions passed through various colonies and settlements, members from all sections of society - youth, women, and intellectuals - welcomed the marchers by showering them with flower petals.

Prominent members of society were also invited to the events. At the conclusion of the marches, national, regional, and provincial leaders of the RSS addressed the volunteers at various locations. Prant Sanghachalak Dr Anil Agrawal and senior office-bearer Indresh Kumar participated in the Vijayadashami celebrations and path sanchalan at West Vihar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Communications Bharatji was present at Bijwasan. Another senior RSS office bearer, Murliji, attended the event in Kondli, Mayur Vihar.

Provincial in-charge Anil Gupta participated in Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, and Vishal was present at the event held at Delhi University.

The speakers highlighted the need for the establishment of the RSS, its objectives, and its century-long journey. They urged society and volunteers to adopt five key transformations in their lives.

For the nation's highest glory, they emphasised embracing social harmony, family enlightenment, an environmentally friendly lifestyle, promotion of Swadeshi (indigenous products), and adherence to civic duties in daily life.

With this Vijayadashami celebration, the centenary year of the RSS has officially begun. Throughout the year, various programmes will be organised by the society, including extensive door-to-door contacts and a major event, the Hindu Sammelan.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor