Thousands take part in Telangana Run

Hyderabad, June 12 Thousands of people joined Telangana Run organised across the state on Monday as part of Formation Day celebrations.

Enthusiasm and a festive atmosphere prevailed as ministers, state legislators, other public representatives, police officials, sportspersons and film personalities joined the run.

In Hyderabad, the city police organised a 2k and a 5K run from B. R. Ambedkar statue to Necklace Road.

Home minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, minister for youth affairs and culture Srinivas Goud, MLA Danam Nagender, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and others flagged off the run.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life, especially youngsters, who turned up in large numbers.

Renowned singers Mangli, and Ram, shooter Esha Singh and actress Sreeleela enthralled the participants with their performances. Their presence added excitement and enthusiasm among over 4,000 participants.

The Telangana Run provided a platform for people to come together, celebrate, and reinforce the spirit of unity and progress made over the past decade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Ali claimed that under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership, Telangana has topped the states in terms of development. He added the state was making rapid strides in development and welfare.

Srinivas Goud said that Telangana has no competition in the information technology and industrial sectors. He urged the youth to participate in the implementation of development and welfare schemes.

The minister claimed that with reforms and various development initiatives, Telangana has become a role model for the entire country.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari stated that Telangana formation day celebrations were receiving tremendous response from people.

DGP Anjani Kumar claimed that Telangana is the safest and healthiest state in the country. He said with rapid development in various sectors, Telangana has earned fame not just in the country but across the world.

He termed the conduct of Telangana Run in the backdrop of 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar and the newly constructed state Secretariat as an amazing event.

