Thousands throng health camp in Deoria’s Pindi

Deoria (UP), Sep 25 Thousands of people thronged the mega free health camp on Sunday, the last day of the two-day camp organised by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation Paramhans Babua Ji Inter College in Pindi village in Salempur tehsil of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

Keeping in view the crowd, six counters were set up for registration in which more than 4000 people got themselves treated.

The patients who came to the free health camp expressed happiness on getting treatment from the doctors of Lucknow’s Chandan Hospital and getting free medicines. Many patients, while narrating the benefits of the treatment they received from the previous camps, said that they got relief from their long-standing diseases.

In the questions asked by the media, the people of Pindi expressed their grief and said that there is no good medicine centre in the vicinity and also requested Rajesh Singh Dayal to organise such camps continuously.

In the free health camp, patients were examined and given medicines by cardiologists, orthopedics, pediatricians, ophthalmologists and gynecologists of Chandan Hospital, Lucknow. On the success of the health camp, Rajesh Singh, founder of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation gave an emotional explanation of the blessings received by the people of Pindi and addressed them with his mission “Rajesh Singh Dayal's only dream is to make Salempur healthy and happy.”

Rajesh Singh Dayal thanked the team of doctor, staff and Arvind Singh, Rajiv Ram, Shridhar, Sunil Shah, Swaraj Singh, Pankaj Shahi who provided special support in the health camp.

