Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: Maha cops inspect K'taka prison

Belagavi (Karnataka), March 25 The Maharashtra police have conducted raids at the Hindalga prison in this district of Karnataka in connection with threat calls to Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, police sources said on Saturday.

According to police, the raid was conducted on Thursday evening. The calls were made from Hindalaga prison to the office of Gadkari in Nagpur city on March 21. The office has received three calls of threatening and extortion, the sources said.

The caller has been identified as Jayesh Poojari, an inmate of Hindalga prison. He had demanded Rs 10 crore extortion money from the minister. Gadkari will have to bear the consequences if he fails to pay up, the miscreant added. The calls were made to Gadkari's office in the month of January also.

The team from Maharashtra has seized the mobile possessed by Jayesh Poojari illegally in the prison. Security has been tightened at the office and residence of Gadkari at Nagpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor