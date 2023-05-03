Three arrested for armed robbery case in Delhi's Mukarba Chowk

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Delhi police arrested three persons including two from Uttar Pradesh in connection to an armed robbery of Rs 3.70 lakh in Delhi's Mukarba Chowk area in March this year, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandra Dev Pandey(23), a resident of Delhi's Shashtri Nagar, Vivek Kumar (28), and Vipin Yadav (24) - both natives of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to officials, a complaint was filed on March 28 by the victim, Jeetu Kumar Verma at Mahindra Park Police Station. In his complaint, the victim informed that he worked in Shree Ram Foam House, Furniture Market, Mangolpuri.

On March 28, the shop owner, Deepak Gupta, handed him Rs 3.70 lakh to deliver to Ghaziabad. He and his colleague Chandra Dev Pandey left for Ghaziabad on a scooty.

The money was placed in the scooty trunk. When both workers reached Haiderpur Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, two persons came and snatched the scooty along with cash at gunpoint from them, said police.

In the initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused Chandra Dev was the mastermind behind the robbery. ARSC team was formed and during the investigation, it was found that accused Chandra Dev Pandey planned the robbery with his associates accused Vivek Kumar and Vipin Yadav at their rented room in Sastri Nagar, police said.

Accused Chandra Dev Pandey was arrested by the police. The other two accused were arrested from Village Basepur, Amroha district, officials said.

The team also recovered Rs 43,000 and a motorcycle worth Rs1.15 lakh from their possession, the police.

A case has been registered under sections 392, 397, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

"We are further looking into the case," they added.

