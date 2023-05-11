Three children killed as car runs over them in Agra

Agra, May 11 Three children died and three others injured when a car ran over them in the Dauki area of Agra on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Baas Mahapat village where some children were waiting for their school bus.

"The children were standing alongside the road when the car coming from the side of Fatehabad road mowed down six of them," said police sources.

Some children, who ran to safety, informed the villagers about the incident.

Agitated villagers blocked the road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor