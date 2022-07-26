Three daily-wagers run over by MMTS train in Hyderabad
July 26, 2022
Hyderabad, July 26 Three persons were killed after they were run over by a MMTS train near Hi-Tech City railway station here on Tuesday, police said.
The trio were crossing the tracks near a turn and did not notice the approaching train. They were identified as Rajappa, Srinu and Krishna, all residents of an area near Sankalp apartments in Hi-Tech City.
All the three were daily wage workers, who had migrated to the city from Wanaparthy. The incident occurred between Hi-Tech City and Hafeezpet.
Police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. One of the deceased was reportedly carrying liquor bottles.
Railway police registered a case and took up further investigation.
