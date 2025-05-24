Three dead as sleeper bus overturns in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district

Jaipur, May 24 Three people lost their lives and 17 others were injured after a sleeper bus overturned near the Bhava bus stand in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

The bus, belonging to a private travel company, was en route from Ahmedabad to Bhilwara when the incident occurred.

According to Hansaram, CI of Kankroli Police Station, the preliminary investigation suggests that the driver dozed off at the wheel, after which the vehicle overturned.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Akhilesh (25), resident of Chayanpur, Motihari (Bihar), Geeta Ahir (30), resident of Suravas Potla, Bhilwara and Asif Mohammed (27), resident of Pur, Bhilwara.

A total of 17 passengers sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to RK Hospital for treatment.

The injured include Dudaram, Manoj Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rajesh Rajak, Chandan Kumar, Chhote Lal, Ayush, Jhanda Ram, Mohammad Rais, Kamlesh, Raju, Mamta, Abhiditya, Pappulal and Usha. Police and rescue teams reached the spot shortly after the incident.

The overturned bus was put upright with the help of a crane, and all injured passengers were evacuated and given immediate medical attention.

Police have launched a search for the absconding driver, and a case has been registered.

Authorities are also examining the vehicle's condition and the travel company's adherence to safety protocols.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

He also prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow.

