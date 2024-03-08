Three dead in road mishap in Odisha's Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar, March 8 Three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle at Mundajor in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased and injured persons hail from Banapaseita in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

“Around 20 people from Jharkhand were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in the Ataghat village under Lathikata police station area on Thursday night.

"The pickup van in which they were travelling lost balance due to overspeeding, and rolled into a 10-feet deep roadside space. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Rourkela where doctors declared three dead,” said a local police official.

As many as 11 persons with minor injuries were undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) while two others, who were critical, have been shifted to a private hospital in the city for better treatment.

