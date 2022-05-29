Three held for looting tourists in Goa

Panaji, May 29 Goa Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly looting tourists and threatening them with dire consequences.

Sachin Bharadwaj and Ashish Singh both native of Haryana and Mubarak Mulla from Calangute, Goa have been arrested in this connection, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

According to Dalvi, he had received a complaint from one Pravin Patil from Kolhapur, complaining that he along with his friends were stopped by accused persons at Mapusa and were taken to a beauty parlour over the pretext of taking them to a restaurant.

Later, they were brutally assaulted and robbed of their gold ornaments.

The offence has been registered under sections 147, 504, 323, 395, 506(ii) r/w 34 IPC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor