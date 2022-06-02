Three held for robbing in Goa

Panaji, June 2 Three persons who robbed a complainant and assaulted him and opened gun fire in public were arrested by Goa police on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said the incident took place early morning on Thursday in the Mapusa police jurisdiction.

James D'Souza, Vinayak Somji and Williams Rodrigues have been arrested in this connection. They had impersonated as narcotics officers.

Dalvi said that following a complaint from one Naved Shaikh, that he was restrained by assailants impersonating as narcotics officers and assaulted him with fists blows and slaps and threatened him using a firearm, the action was taken.

"They also stole away his belongings during the assault," Dalvi said.

In this connection Mapusa police has registered FIR under sections 341, 324, 170, 506(ii) R/w 34 IPC and section 25, 27, 30 of Arms Act.

According to police another FIR under sections 336 IPC and Section 25, 27, 30 of Arms Act, has been registered against the accused persons for firing the gun in open in other public areas.

The gun cartridges and the empty cartridge have also been seized from the spot. Also, the pistol used to commit offences were recovered.

