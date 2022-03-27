Three held for shooting dead 19-year-old outside Delhi school

New Delhi, March 27 With the arrest of two more accused on Sunday, a total of three people have been arrested in connection with murdering a 19-year-old man outside a school in the national capital, an official said.

The accused, identified as Sahil alias Monu alias Lather (19), a resident of Nangli Dairy, Delhi was arrested on Saturday. The police are yet to reveal the identity of two other accused arrested on Sunday.

According to the official, the incident took place in front of Akshay Public School, Kakrola Village, Sector 16 A, Dwarka on March 26.

"A PCR call stating that a person has been shot was received at the Dwarka north police station after which the police rushed to the spot," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said.

It was found that a quarrel took place between the some boys outside the said school during which the accused Sahil shot the victim, identified as Khurshid, with a country-made pistol.

The injured Khurshid was then immediately taken to nearby Tarak Hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 & 27 of the Arms Act. However, no eyewitnesses were found on the spot.

During the probe, the accused was identified and then arrested in the said case, the police said, adding the weapon of offence a country-made pistol has also been recovered.

