Three held for threatening to behead woman for buying liquor in UP district

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 13 The Muzaffarnagar police have arrested three persons, including two brothers, after they threatened to behead a burqa-clad woman who had gone to buy alcohol from a liquor shop.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman, in her 30s, had apparently gone to buy alcohol from a liquor shop when she was stopped by Baku a.k.a Shahnawaz (40), Adil Ahmed (30), and his brother Sajid Ahmed (35).

The men warned her of "consequences", if she tried to do it again. A passerby who shot the video, later uploaded the two-minute clip online.

In the video, one of the men could be heard saying in a threatening tone, "Why are you buying alcohol here, you do not know me, I have been to prison many times. I will behead you right now."

The other two soon joined in and let the woman go after giving her a "warning".

DSP, Muzaffarnagar, Vikram Ayush, said, "The incident took place on Sunday evening. Taking cognisance of the matter, the three men have been arrested. They will be produced before the magistrate soon."

